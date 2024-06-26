British students amazed by cutting-edge hospitality of hotels in S China’s Guangdong

Two U.K. students recently participated in the filming of “Touching the Greater Bay Area – A Journey of Discovery,” a program co-launched by Guangdong Radio and Television and People’s Daily Online (UK) in south China’s Guangdong Province.

Yara Alamin and Matt Smith, from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), expressed excitement upon their arrival in Guangzhou. They were notably impressed by the advanced features of the local hotels, which they found uncommon in the U.K. Specifically, they marveled at the automatic curtains operated by the press of a button, reflecting China’s innovative and luxurious hospitality standards.

Their experiences in Guangzhou highlighted the blend of tradition and modernity in the Greater Bay Area, providing them with a memorable and enlightening journey.

