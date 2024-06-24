Home>>
Over 20 bodies found in S. Korea's battery plant fire site
(Xinhua) 15:35, June 24, 2024
SEOUL, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 20 bodies were found in South Korea's battery plant fire site, in which 23 workers had been believed to be trapped, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday citing police and the fire authorities.
