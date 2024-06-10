China National Traditional Orchestra to perform Dragon Boat Festival concert in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:40, June 10, 2024

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The China National Traditional Orchestra is scheduled to hold a concert at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Monday to celebrate the 2024 Dragon Boat Festival.

During the two-hour show, performers will captivate the audience with classic pieces such as "Military Hardware" and "Bosom Friend." The former will feature a pipa quintet, while the latter will involve a guqin, which is a plucked seven-string Chinese musical instrument.

The performance will be led by Liu Sha, lead conductor of the China National Traditional Orchestra, who is renowned for his support, commissioning and interpretation of original compositions by emerging Chinese musicians. His remarkable accomplishments have earned him widespread recognition within the music community.

Founded in 1960, the orchestra has been dedicated to creating the new through the old, all while sticking to tradition. Committed to the advancement of China's national music heritage, the orchestra actively fosters the creative revitalization and progressive evolution of China's rich traditional culture.

The Dragon Boat Festival is one of China's major traditional holidays, falling on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar. It falls June 10 this year.

