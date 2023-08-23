Grassroots performers chase dreams of stardom

15:29, August 23, 2023 By MA ZHENHUAN in Dongyang, Zhejiang ( China Daily

A TV series about royal courts is shot in Hengdian, Zhejiang province. CHINA DAILY

Film and TV production base in Zhejiang plays key role in industry

Hengdian World Studios, one of China's largest film and television production bases, has made the dreams of some 130,000 performers come true in the past two decades.

Known as hengpiao, or Hengdian drifters, these performers travel long distances from their hometowns to the studios for the chance of finding fame, but they seldom speak lines or appear in credits.

Located in Dongyang city, Zhejiang province, Hengdian World Studios acts as a barometer for the industry.

With many people from the grassroots working hard in the hope of achieving stardom, Hengdian has been transformed from a small town to a major film and TV shooting location, giving these performers the chance to play minor roles in small- and large-screen productions.

Wang Xiaogang was among the first of these performers to arrive in Hengdian. He was once among the huge number of beipiao, or Beijing drifters, who live and work in the Chinese capital with great ambitions, but without permanent homes or a decent quality of life.

Wang traveled to Beijing in 2001 to pursue his dream of becoming an actor, along with many other young people.

At about that time, a free rental policy was implemented in Hengdian, attracting a large number of film and TV crews and performers to settle in the area. Wang and many others left Beijing and traveled to Zhejiang.

Lights are set up to shoot a night scene in Hengdian. CHINA DAILY

"In those days, film and TV extras in Hengdian were paid 60 yuan ($8) per day, which was not that much, but I received opportunities to perform every now and then, as so many films were being shot in the town," Wang said.

He added that when he first arrived, there were often conflicts between crew members and extras due to the lack of a unified organization for the performers.

In July 2003, the Actors Guild was officially established in Hengdian — the first organization in China dedicated to assisting extras and bridging communications between crew members and performers.

On joining the guild as a special actor, Wang's daily income rose to 400 yuan on average.

In the past 20 years, the guild has registered nearly 130,000 hengpiao as members. However, most of these performers are placed at the bottom end of the film and TV industry chain.

Feng Pu, a native of Fushun, Liaoning province, who is registered with the guild under the number 001, said, "Most of the actors are from grassroots areas," adding that Hengdian provides them with the stage to chase their dreams.

"Hengdian provides equal opportunities and guarantees that everyone who is willing to work hard will be rewarded," Feng said.

At the end of 2003, Feng saw on a newsstand in Beijing that the Actors Guild had been established. He decided to go to Hengdian, where he has since performed in hundreds of film and TV productions. The daily pay of extras such as Feng has since risen from 20 yuan to 120-300 yuan.

Feng said Hengdian World Studios offers cheap hotel-style apartments for those registered with the Actors Guild.

"The guild takes public welfare seriously, as it aims to improve the lives and salaries of its members. Such a platform plays an important role in boosting the confidence of thousands pursuing their dreams," Feng added.

Visitors to Hengdian, dressed in costumes, learn how a production is created. CHINA DAILY

Improvements made

In 2013, major reforms were introduced by the guild, including clarification of performers' salaries, the introduction of acting certificates, and paying actors in different ways. The overall aim was to standardize management and improve service quality.

That year, Zhang Yongmin, a native of Beijing, decided to move to Hengdian after receiving strong support from his friends.

Reviewing the past 10 years, he said, "I hope to be cast in more different roles. Hengdian has a large demand for actors, and I have more room to develop.

"In Beijing, the film and TV industry has limited resources, and the city's original shooting bases for such productions are relatively old. In contrast, Hengdian is constantly developing, and there are infinite possibilities."

Zhang, who has acted as a minister, a butler, knight-errant and a military officer, has also worked as an assistant director and executive producer.

"The film and TV cultural resources in Hengdian are unique in China," Zhang said, adding that development of the entire industry chain for such productions has seen the town accumulate historical and cultural resources with a long history."

Three years ago, Zhang started to give public welfare training classes for performers registered with the guild, teaching performance skills to new arrivals.

Wang Qianqian, who was born in 1997, honed her performance skills in these classes. In just six months, she progressed from being an ordinary extra to a special actor, and her salary rose by five or six times.

"Every month, the guild selects those with prospects and also special actors. As long as you study hard, can endure hardship, and are not too picky, you can find plenty of opportunities here," Wang said.

It is not only the performers, but also the crew members, who find such openings in Hengdian.

Wang Xiaogang said: "When I was an assistant director, I traveled all over the country to find extras that met our requirements, but I always failed. The problem was not resolved until I returned to shoot in Hengdian."

Earlier this year, Long Xinyue, a special actor who has been in the industry for more than 10 years, was placed in a show with Zhang Songwen, who plays the lead role in the popular TV series The Knockout.

For Long, Hengdian is not only well equipped to be a center for film and TV production work, but is also a captivating place where ambitions can be pursued.

After graduating from Guangdong ATV College of Performing Arts, she worked in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, Guangdong province, before arriving in Hengdian.

Last year, Long took part in the first ratings assessment held in Dongyang for mass performers.

"Compared with other places, Hengdian is fairer and gives everyone an equal opportunity. I believe I will realize my dreams here one day," she said.

Fond memories

At night, Hui Xiangyi's bar on Wansheng Street, Hengdian, is always crowded. One wall is covered with autographed photographs of film and TV stars.

Over the years, the bar has witnessed the bustling life of Hengdian, with many customers chatting with friends over a glass of wine, watching projected movies outdoors, and even drawing inspiration from their surroundings.

Hui arrived in Hengdian in early 2000. Initially, he worked as a film projectionist, but then branched out to become a businessman who can also direct and act.

"I have experienced the ups and downs of the film and TV industry in Hengdian, which has now been my home for a long time," Hui said.

He cherishes memories of hengpiao starting work at 4 am amid clusters of floodlights, and free movies being shown every night at the cinema, where these performers dreamed about the future.

Ma Kai was once a hengpiao who lacked professional training. As a rookie director, his first feature movie, The Possessed Exorcism, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

"In Hengdian, life has more possibilities," said Ma, who first arrived in the town in 2011. "I never expected there to be such a large film and television base in China," he added.

Ma's time in Hengdian has been like an uncharted adventure for Ma. He meets different groups every day, has taught himself screenwriting, and watches five movies a day. He has greatly benefited from his experience Hengdian, which served as a source of inspiration for his movie.

"As long as you do what you want to do, find a direction, and give full play to your talent, you don't necessarily become a star, but isn't that in itself a kind of success?" Ma said.

Adam Chung-Tai Chan, a veteran action director in Hong Kong, bought a house in Hengdian two years ago, as he had been traveling to the town frequently from Hong Kong.

He has been nominated for Best Action Design at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan.

In 2003, Chung arrived in Hengdian for the first time, along with other film crews. Development of the film and TV industry in Hong Kong was enjoying a golden age at that time, with Chung and his team traveling to Hollywood and major film and TV shooting locations in Southeast Asia.

"The Hengdian development model is different from that of foreign film and television production bases. For example, Hollywood is located in Los Angeles, a bustling city, which is not only the center of the global music and film industry, but also home to the world's top entertainment," Chung said.

"Hengdian used to be just a small town. There was only Wansheng Street and just one restaurant serving Cantonese cuisine," he said.

Since then, the film and TV industry in China has developed rapidly. Chung's friends include more than 20 Hong Kong stars who have settled in Hengdian, which holds a bright future for them.

Liu Shiyun, a Hong Kong art film producer nominated for the Best Art Award at the 33rd China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, Fujian province, in 2020, said film and TV professionals from Hong Kong must go to Hengdian when they visit China.

"Hengdian is home to many projects and professional groups. It has obvious advantages, which have seen the industry's production levels rapidly improve," Liu said.

"In Hengdian, an art team comprising 500 or 600 people can work together at the same time, something you don't see anywhere else."

In January 2016, the Dongyang Hengdian Film and Television City Actors Association was established, with the aim of making Dongyang the world's most competitive film and TV industry base.

Since 2016, the local government has introduced a series of policies to offer livelihood subsidies for extras and also provide job opportunities.

In 2018, the Actors Guild enhanced its professional management of extras and launched monthly meetings for administrators and assistants to promptly resolve problems for hengdian performers.

Fang Xiaoying in Hangzhou contributed to this story.

