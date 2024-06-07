China's national college entrance examination starts
An examinee is accompanied by her parents before entering a national college entrance examination site in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
An examinee reviews outside a national college entrance examination site in Tianjin, north China, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Examinees have security check before entering a national college entrance examination site in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Examinees have their identity cards checked before entering a national college entrance examination site in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
An examinee waves to his family at a national college entrance examination site in Tianjin, north China, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
An examinee shakes hands with his teacher before entering a national college entrance examination site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
An examinee hugs his teacher before entering a national college entrance examination site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
An examinee claps hands with his teacher before entering a national college entrance examination site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Examinees enter a national college entrance examination site in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Examinees clap hands with their teachers before entering a national college entrance examination site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 7, 2024. China's national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, started on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
