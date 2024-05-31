English version of policy inquiry, interpretation platform for Hainan FTP to be launched on June 1

People's Daily Online) May 31, 2024

The English version of a one-stop policy inquiry and interpretation platform for the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) in south China's Hainan Province will be officially launched on June 1, exactly four years after the release of a master plan for the development of the Hainan FTP.

Enterprises and individual users can access the platform through https://policy.hnftp.gov.cn using both mobile and computer browsers, or by scanning a dedicated QR code. Once on the Chinese homepage, they can simply click on the "English" button in the top left corner to switch to the English version.

The QR code for the policy inquiry and interpretation platform.

The English version of the platform will offer key policy information on various aspects of the Hainan FTP, such as finance, taxation, trade, investment, transportation, and talent.

It provides policy texts, key details, supporting documents, eligibility criteria, application procedures, policy interpretations, and application cases, enabling enterprises and individual users to gain a better understanding of and effectively apply the policies of the Hainan FTP.

Users can click on "Key Policies" on the English homepage to open a list of policies of the Hainan FTP, or search for specific policies in the search box.

Additionally, they can pose questions in an AI-powered dialogue box. The platform harnesses cutting-edge AI technologies to offer user-friendly intelligent features. These include AI-powered Q&A, tag search, keyword search, and other comprehensive and efficient policy retrieval and question-answering functions.

Contact information of relevant departments responsible for key policies of the Hainan FTP will also be available on the English version of the platform, ensuring that users' inquiries are addressed promptly and professionally.

It has been reported that since the Chinese version of the platform officially went online on Nov. 15, 2023, it has incorporated 38 key policies of the Hainan FTP and 60 supporting documents. Additionally, it has recorded 5,109 regulatory documents.

This does a great deal to meet the wide-ranging needs of enterprises and individuals in inquiring about, consulting, and asking questions related to the policies and regulations of the Hainan FTP, helping users better enjoy the policy dividends of the free trade port.

