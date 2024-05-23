Languages

A glimpse into making of traditional Chinese kites

By Sun Hongyu, Peng Yukai, Xie Ying (People's Daily Online) 10:39, May 23, 2024

China is the birthplace of kites. It has a long history of kite-making dating back over 2,000 years. In this episode, follow People's Daily Online to experience the pleasure of making a kite and flying it.

