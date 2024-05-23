A glimpse into making of traditional Chinese kites
By Sun Hongyu, Peng Yukai, Xie Ying (People's Daily Online) 10:39, May 23, 2024
China is the birthplace of kites. It has a long history of kite-making dating back over 2,000 years. In this episode, follow People's Daily Online to experience the pleasure of making a kite and flying it.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story: craftsman devotes 20 years in kites making
- Celebrate spring by flying kites
- Competition of flying kites kicks off in China's Shandong (3)
- Competition of flying kites kicks off in China's Shandong (2)
- Competition of flying kites kicks off in China's Shandong
- Flying kites-Chinese tradition to mark lunar March 3
- Kite festival held in SE China's Taiwan
- Family Kites Festival kicks off in San Francisco
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.