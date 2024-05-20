Accusations against UNRWA proven false: Jordan FM

UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini speaks at a joint press conference with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not in the picture) in Amman, Jordan, May 19, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that anyone claiming the situation in the Gaza Strip is improving is not telling the truth, and accusations against the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) have been proven false.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference in Amman with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, during which he said UNRWA is fulfilling its duty in the Palestinian enclave despite the circumstances of the Gaza conflict.

Safadi confirmed that Jordan continues to stand by UNRWA, the role of which cannot be dispensed with or replaced by any other entity, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

He stressed that the investigation conducted by an independent committee confirmed that UNRWA has all the tools to ensure that its actions adhere to all principles, ethics, and charters of the United Nations.

"The accusations have been proven false and the attempt to politically assassinate UNRWA has failed," said Safadi.

For his part, Lazzarini thanked Jordan for its support for the agency and its solidarity with Palestinian refugees.

Lazzarini stressed that despite all the international community's calls, Israel invaded and attacked the southernmost Gaza city of Rafah on May 6, with half of Gaza's population forced to flee.

He pointed out that the two main crossings in the south, Rafah Crossing and Kerem Shalom Crossing, have turned into conflict zones, and there are currently no crossings to transport aid across the borders.

Lazzarini noted that "198 UNRWA employees were killed, 160 sites were completely or partially destroyed, and employees were arrested, tortured, and forced to confess to crimes they did not commit."

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks at a joint press conference with UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini (not in the picture) in Amman, Jordan, May 19, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) and UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini attend a joint press conference in Amman, Jordan, May 19, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

