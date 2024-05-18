U.S.-installed pier in Gaza starts receiving aid: sources

Trucks carrying aid delivered into Gaza via a floating pier are seen in central Gaza Strip, on May 17, 2024. A temporary floating pier built by the United States in the Gaza Strip started receiving humanitarian aid items on Friday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A temporary floating pier built by the United States in the Gaza Strip started receiving humanitarian aid items on Friday.

Palestinian security sources said smaller boats offloaded the aid from a huge U.S. ship floating off the coast and transited them to the pier.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that dozens of Palestinian trucks were awaiting on the coastal road to be loaded with humanitarian aid to transport it to UN warehouses in the coastal enclave.

The pier was placed as several land crossings serving as a crucial entry for aid remained close since Israel took control of the southernmost Rafah area of the enclave and heightened strikes on Gaza.

