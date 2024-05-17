China's industrial output up 6.7 pct in April

Xinhua) 10:56, May 17, 2024

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.7 percent year on year in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

The growth accelerated 2.2 percentage points from March, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference.

On a monthly basis, industrial output edged up 0.97 percent in April from the previous month.

From January to April, industrial output rose 6.3 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points higher than that from January to March.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.82 million U.S. dollars).

