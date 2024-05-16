New study suggests older American Indians experience higher levels of cognitive impairment

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A new study funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has found that older American Indians experience higher levels of cognitive impairment than the general American population, the agency said on Wednesday.

The study, published in the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, found 54 percent of older American Indians have cognitive impairment, including 10 percent with dementia.

The results highlight a significant disparity with the rates of cognitive impairment and dementia in the general American population, said the NIH.

The study also identified vascular injury, which can result from untreated hypertension and diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease as equally responsible contributors to dementia in American Indians, with substantial overlaps between the two.

"These results underscore that cognitive impairment among elder American Indians is highly prevalent, more than previously thought," said Amy S. Kelley, deputy director of the NIH's National Institute on Aging.

"Considering how these new prevalence figures for American Indians are much higher than other groups, as we continue to pursue prevention strategies and treatments, it is imperative that we address health disparities to help us find solutions that will work for all older adults," she said.

