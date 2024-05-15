Space tech expo convenes in California, showcasing latest in space industry

Xinhua) 09:06, May 15, 2024

People visit the Space Tech Expo USA 2023 in Long Beach, California, the United States, on May 3, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

The expo showcases a variety of space technology that is used in manufacturing processes, including space manufacturing and testing services, components and systems engineering for spacecraft, launcher, and satellite programs.

LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Space Tech Expo USA kicked off on Tuesday in Long Beach in Southern California, the United States, showcasing new technologies and trends in the space industry.

The expo, one of North America's premier conferences, is held at the Long Beach Convention Center from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The two-day event draws more than 250 exhibitors, over 50 speakers and 3,500 attendees.

Representatives from companies including Virgin Galactic, Deloitte, Material Impact, Porsche Consulting GmbH, Space Forge US, and Lockheed Martin, shared their expertise in the space industry.

The annual expo is the U.S. West Coast's premier exhibition and conference for space technology and innovation.

