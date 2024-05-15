Tech start-ups, SMEs to be main players in Sino-German cooperation: report

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- German high-tech start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to be main players in the future cooperation between China and Germany, said a report issued at a two-day forum for Sino-German industrial cooperation and development that ended on Tuesday.

The report, titled "China-Germany Hidden Champions Industrial Cooperation Research Report," studies the history and attributes of German hidden champions, as well as inspirations the Chinese companies could draw from, especially those specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products.

It was jointly released by the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission and the DEZ German European Centre for SME Cooperation in China.

Hidden champions refer to highly successful yet lesser-known SMEs that are global leaders in terms of market share in their respective niches. Germany now boasts about 500 hidden champions.

"Focus, long-termism and innovation are the features of German hidden champions and are worthy of reference for Chinese enterprises," said Peng Jian, chief expert of the report research group.

The report suggested, in order to further attract excellent German SMEs to invest in China, local authorities and enterprises need to reassure them of the level playground, policy stability, and cooperation security.

According to a report issued by the German Economic Institute, the direct investment from Germany in China had reached a record high of 11.9 billion euros in 2023. During the same period, German investment in China accounted for 10.3 percent of Germany's total overseas investment -- the highest level since 2014.

Data from China's Ministry of Commerce also shows that German investment in China increased by 48 percent in the first three months of this year.

