China firmly opposes U.S. tariff hike on Chinese goods: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:57, May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes and lodges solemn representations over the further increase of additional tariffs on some Chinese goods by the United States, and will take resolute measures to safeguard its own rights and interests, the country's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

On top of existing tariffs under Section 301, the United States on Tuesday decided to raise additional tariffs on its imports of Chinese products including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, critical minerals, semiconductors, steel and aluminum, and cranes.

China is strongly dissatisfied with the U.S. abuse of the Section 301 tariff review procedure driven by domestic political concerns and its increase of additional tariffs on certain Chinese products, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

This move politicizes trade issues and uses them as a tool, the statement said, calling it "typical political manipulation."

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has already ruled that the Section 301 tariffs are in violation of WTO regulations, yet the U.S. side has continued its wrongdoing, it said.

The U.S. tariff hike goes against the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and the promises of U.S. President Joe Biden, and will seriously affect the atmosphere of bilateral cooperation, said the statement.

The U.S. side should immediately rectify its wrongdoing and remove the additional tariff measures against China, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)