Sino-U.S. cooperation in green shift benefits both and beyond

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Partnership in green transition between China and the United States needs to be consolidated as it creates shared benefits for both countries and serves the global bid for green and low-carbon development, according to a high-level forum held on Monday.

Addressing climate change is a shared responsibility for everyone, Zhang Shaogang, deputy director with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said at a forum of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2024 held on Monday afternoon.

With the theme of "Mutual Trust and Cooperation: Navigating through Profound Changes," the summit was organized by the CCPIT, featuring the participation of over 750 representatives from international organizations, economic institutions, trade and investment promotion agencies and business communities.

"China and the United States, as the world's largest developing country and developed country respectively, have the obligation to work together to prevent further warming of the climate and promote the development of a green and low-carbon economy," Zhang added.

Noah Fraser, senior vice president of China operations with the US-China Business Council, echoed Zhang's proposal, saying that the two countries share a lot of cooperation opportunities in sustainable and inclusive development, which will not only be beneficial for both countries, but also contributes to the well-being of the entire planet.

China has been a leading driver of the global economy's green transition, whose advanced technologies and low-cost products in fields like new energy have facilitated industrial upgrading.

U.S. new energy vehicle (NEV) giant Tesla is a beneficiary and an example of enhanced Sino-U.S. cooperation. It has put its first gigafactory outside the United States in east China's Shanghai, which contributed to over half of the company's global output last year.

Over the past decade, Tesla has witnessed a remarkable transformation from solely selling imported vehicles in China to gradually recognizing the immense potential of this market, which has led the company to invest significant resources in the Chinese market, according to Tesla vice president Tao Lin.

Tao noted the growing number of Tesla cars on Chinese roads as well as NEVs of other brands, an uplifting trend that she said the U.S. company has played a part.

This also exemplifies how successful cooperation between China and the United States can truly improve the lives of both nations' people, Tao said.

Yang Aiqing, executive president with JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd., a photovoltaic power generation solution provider, said the company has an interconnected relationship with its U.S. partners in the supply chain, and looks for more interaction and cooperation with the U.S. side in fields like technology research and development and investment in production bases.

The company, whose products are sold in 165 countries and regions, said its cumulative shipment of solar modules has exceeded 200GW. These products are utilized in power stations, contributing to an estimated annual reduction of roughly 200 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

"We are witnessing extreme weather conditions in many parts of the world, highlighting the urgent need for the solar industry to make a greater contribution. Despite the uncertainties ahead, we believe that the future prospects for cooperation between China and the United States in addressing global challenges as part of the community with a shared future for mankind are very promising," Yang said.

