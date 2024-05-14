Chinese EV brand sets up logistics center at Spanish port

Xinhua) 10:28, May 14, 2024

FERROL, Spain, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Arcfox, the electric vehicle (EV) brand of Chinese giant automaker Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (BAIC), in collaboration with Spanish Atium Logistic Group, has established a logistics center for vehicle storage, deposit, and exportation at the port of Ferrol in northwest Spain.

With prices ranging from 30,000 to 60,000 euros, the first four models to be distributed there are: S5, Alpha S, Alpha T and Kaola. Port authorities and representatives of Arcfox tested the four models at a ceremony held last Thursday at the port.

"This is an initiative with a long-term vision that promotes Ferrol's prominence on the map of global logistics and, of course, of China, which could be a magnet for new investments," said Francisco Barea, President of the Port Authority of Ferrol.

Victor Seoane, a local businessman, told Xinhua that this cooperation means the future of the region. "Work and future," he said, adding that foreign companies coming to the city "will bring benefits in all aspects."

To taxi driver Alejandro Valverde, Arcfox's decision to establish Ferrol as a logistics center for Europe "is a very important boost for the region."

"The arrival of Chinese electric cars is going to make the market more competitive and prices will be at once cheaper," Jose Luis Perez, manager of a Spanish driving school, told Xinhua. He has a training fleet and is interested in Chinese vehicles, he said.

The logistics center will cover a storage area of 9,000 square meters and has the potential to expand its space. By 2025, the Chinese firm plans to sell between 5,000 and 8,000 units to the European market.

During the ceremony, Yu Tao, Director of the Overseas Market Department of BAIC New Energy Vehicle Company, highlighted the importance of Spain in the execution of their expansion plan for the sale of electric vehicles.

He said the four models of Arcfox cars are designed for Europe and "this is the first step" of an agreement through which Ferrol will be an important point of cooperation.

The landing of the Chinese firm in Spain will help the decarbonization process of the country and Europe in general, which seeks a change in the mobility model as a key factor, he said.

Zheng Fang, executive director of Arcfox Automotive Spain, said that Spain is "a fundamental growth vector in the European electric car market, for which the strength of the port of Ferrol will be a very important lever in the coming years."

