E-commerce sparks vitality into China's job market

People's Daily Online) 10:23, May 10, 2024

Located in the suburbs of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, a clothing factory primarily hires stay-at-home mothers, typically around the age of 35. Through the production and sale of uniforms, including school uniforms, on e-commerce platforms, the factory has achieved an annual revenue of over 30 million yuan ($4.16 million).

Its market reach extends not only across different regions in China but also to overseas markets. The factory offers flexible employment for stay-at-home mothers.

A livestreamer sells tea at a tea company in Yiyang, Hunan province, on March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security recently issued a notice to strengthen the regulation of the odd job market. The notice said efforts will be made to support flexible employment, expand job opportunities, and facilitate the efficient matching between job seekers and employers.

The "Internet plus industry" model is empowering various industries, and its positive impact on stabilizing and promoting employment is becoming increasingly evident.

With the rise of e-commerce and major platforms, a wide range of flexible job positions have emerged. These include online store owners, live streamers, social media influencers, community shoppers, e-commerce models, and deliverymen.

Those born after 1995 and 2000 have become involved in wholesale e-commerce platforms. These platforms have provided them with the opportunity to choose and acquire competitive products, which they subsequently sell through social media channels.

"Danjie," a vlogger, has visited nearly 100 factories over the past six months. Many of these factories have produced affordable alternatives of big brands, or produce goods and components on behalf of other companies or brands.

The role of vloggers like "Danjie" has typically involved looking for supply chains, understanding consumer demands, and establishing unique source brands. They have to trace the origins of high-quality products and identify truly cost-effective options for their audience.

In recent years, professional procurement groups, which act as the vital link between factories and consumers, have been on the rise.

Industry insiders said that the digital economy, represented by e-commerce, has rapidly developed and upgraded traditional employment methods.

"Internet platforms provide various flexible employment options for society, propelling the social and economic development of the country and maximizing people's freedom of choice," said Xie Kang, chairman of the China Information Economics Society and a professor at Sun Yat-sen University.

