China delivers Chang'e-6 mission cube satellite data to Pakistan

Xinhua) 16:42, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China delivered the data provided by a cube satellite, which was onboard the Chang'e-6 spacecraft, to Pakistan on Friday, deepening lunar exploration cooperation between the two countries.

Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration, handed the data carrier over to Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi at a handover ceremony held in Beijing.

The cube satellite, known as ICUBE-Q, was jointly developed by Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology and China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The Chang'e-6 lunar probe, launched on May 3, carried four international payloads, including ICUBE-Q.

ICUBE-Q separated from the Chang'e-6 orbiter on May 8 to carry out exploration activities, such as capturing images of the moon.

