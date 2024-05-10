Highlights of Xi's state visit to Hungary

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Wednesday for a state visit to Hungary, the third leg of his six-day trip to Europe through Friday.

The following are some highlights of Xi's remarks and statements, as well as important agreements reached between the two countries during the visit.

ON CHINA-HUNGARY RELATIONS

-- Hungary is one of the first countries to recognize New China. Since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, China and Hungary have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, and pursued mutual benefit.

-- China-Hungary relations have maintained steady development over the past 75 years. The two sides should sum up valuable experience and chart the course forward. First, both sides should treat each other as equals, follow a development path suited to their respective national conditions, and firmly hold their destiny in their own hands. China-Hungary friendship from generation to generation does not target any third party, nor should it be dictated by any third party. Second, the two countries should uphold mutual trust and mutual assistance, always understand each other, and firmly support each other in safeguarding their respective sovereignty, security, and development interests. Third, the two sides should adhere to win-win cooperation, expand cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road cooperation, and synergize their respective development strategies. Both countries should also uphold fairness and justice, stand on the right side of history, and strive to make positive contributions to the cause of peace and development of mankind.

-- China-Hungary relations are currently at the best period in history and their comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained high-level development. With deepening political mutual trust and fruitful cooperation in various fields, the two countries have set a model for building a new type of international relations.

-- This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Hungary, ushering in a new and important opportunity for the development of bilateral relations.

-- China and Hungary have always been good friends that trust and support each other as well as good partners that seek win-win cooperation over the years. It is natural for the two countries to further upgrade relations and enrich bilateral cooperation.

-- The two sides should take the establishment of the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era as an opportunity to inject new and strong impetus into bilateral cooperation and create a better future for the two peoples.

-- In order to enrich the China-Hungary all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, the two sides are committed to enhancing synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Hungary's "Eastern Opening" policy.

ON COOPERATION, EXCHANGES

-- The traditional friendship has taken deep roots in the hearts of the people, and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful outcomes.

-- Leveraging mechanisms and platforms such as the Belt and Road Cooperation Promotion Center, the two sides will pursue deeper and more substantive progress in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, jointly ensure the safety and security and smooth progress of relevant cooperation projects between the two countries, and strive for more fruitful results in practical cooperation.

-- The two sides should continue supporting the teaching of both countries' languages.

-- China is willing to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with Hungary.

-- In recent years, the two sides have seen frequent high-level exchanges, deepening mutual trust, fruitful outcomes in Belt and Road cooperation, vibrant people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and close coordination and collaboration in international and regional affairs.

-- China welcomes Hungarian friends to board the "express train" of Chinese modernization, and stands ready to work with Hungary to continuously deepen political mutual trust, promote greater synergy between Chinese modernization and Hungary's Eastern Opening strategy, tap the potential of practical cooperation, and continuously expand bilateral exchanges in various fields.

-- China is willing to work with Hungary to continuously lead in the right direction of the Belt and Road cooperation as well as cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, and to deepen and substantiate bilateral cooperation.

-- Hungary is welcomed to be China's companion on its path to Chinese modernization, which will surely bring more opportunities to Hungary and other countries in the world.

-- China is willing to jointly forge greater synergy in development strategies with Hungary, make good use of mechanisms such as the China-Hungary Inter-Governmental Belt and Road Cooperation Committee, promote orderly cooperation in fields including infrastructure and green energy, complete the construction of the Hungary-Serbia Railway on schedule, and actively expand cooperation in emerging areas such as clean energy and artificial intelligence.

-- The cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) has a strong internal driving force. It is hoped that Hungary will continue to play an important role in promoting the China-CEEC cooperation to better benefit people of various countries.

