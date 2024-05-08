Home>>
Swedish central bank cuts interest rate by 25 basis points amid weak economy
(Xinhua) 17:08, May 08, 2024
STOCKHOLM, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Sweden's central bank on Wednesday announced a 25-basis point cut of its benchmark interest rate to 3.75 percent amid weak economic activity.
The bank's executive board said if the outlook for inflation still holds, the policy rate is expected to be cut two more times during the second half of the year.
