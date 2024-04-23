Xi learns about reducing burdens at primary level during inspection in Chongqing

Xinhua) 15:06, April 23, 2024

CHONGQING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed that it is necessary to clarify powers and responsibilities for those working at the primary level to reduce their burdens.

Xi made the remarks when he visited a community in Jiulongpo District on Monday during an inspection tour in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

He visited the public service center of the community, asking community workers about the services they are providing and their pay packages and work load to learn about the effect of reducing burdens at the community level in recent years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)