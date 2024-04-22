U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit China

Xinhua) 15:45, April 22, 2024

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China from April 24 to 26, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

Blinken's visit comes at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

