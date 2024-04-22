Chinese envoy calls on U.S. to find right way to get along with China in new era

Xinhua) 10:59, April 22, 2024

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy has called on the United States to work with China and find the right way to get along in the new era, based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

"Amidst the raging torrents, we need to pull together, not pull apart. China's choice is clear and firm: At home, we will focus on achieving Chinese modernization; internationally, we will forge a community with a shared future for mankind," said Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the United States, in a speech during the opening ceremony of the Harvard Kennedy School China Conference 2024 on Saturday.

For both pursuing Chinese modernization and building a community with a shared future for mankind, a peaceful international environment is necessary, and a stable China-U.S. relationship is vital, he said.

China is ready to make joint efforts with the U.S. side and take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, so as to turn the "San Francisco Vision" into reality, and steer the relationship forward along the track of sound, stable and sustainable development, said the envoy.

Xie made five points regarding the China-U.S. relationship, saying that the two sides should jointly develop the right perception toward each other, manage disagreements effectively, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, shoulder responsibilities as major countries and promote people-to-people exchanges.

China-U.S. relationship cannot go back to the old days, but the two countries can jointly usher in a brighter future for it. The hope lies in the youth, who are known for vitality, creativity, and the will to act, Xie said.

He encouraged American youngsters to travel to China, contribute wisdom to how the two countries can get along, and promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, so as to create a future featuring lasting peace and prosperity for all.

Present at the conference were more than 300 people, including representatives from the political, business, and academic circles, Harvard University faculty and students as well as Chinese students studying in the United States.

