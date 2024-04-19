China opposes U.S. deployment of medium-range ballistic missiles in Asia-Pacific

Xinhua) 11:02, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China strongly opposes U.S. deployment of medium-range ballistic missiles in the Asia-Pacific, and urged the United States to stop stoking military confrontation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

Lin's remarks came after the U.S. Army Pacific announced that the United States has deployed the Mid-Range Capability missile system, also known as Typhon, to Luzon, the Philippines, as part of their joint military exercise. This is the first time that the United States deployed a land-based, ground-launched system after it withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Lin said that China noted the announcement and expresses grave concern over the move. China strongly opposes U.S. deployment of medium-range ballistic missiles in the Asia-Pacific, which strengthens forward deployment at China's doorstep to seek unilateral military advantage, he said.

This move by the United States exacerbates tensions in the region and increases the risk of misjudgment and miscalculation, Lin noted.

"We urge the United States to earnestly respect other countries' security concerns, stop stoking military confrontation, stop undermining peace and stability in the region, and take concrete actions to reduce strategic risks," Lin said.

He added that the Philippines needs to see and be mindful of what the United States is truly after, and the consequence of going along with the country on deploying medium-range ballistic missiles.

"The Philippines needs to think twice about being a cat's paw for the United States at the expense of its own security interests, and stop sliding down the wrong path," he said.

