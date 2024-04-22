Inheritor passes on traditional paper carving craft in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online, April 22, 2024

Lin Changcong, an inheritor of Yunxi paper carving craft, an intangible cultural heritage, recently created a paper carving work in Yunxi village, Dehua county, Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Lin Changcong (R) and his partner create a paper carving work, April 15, 2024. (Photo/Wu Guanbiao)

Yunxi paper carving craft has been passed down through generations and retained strong local characteristics, according to Lin.

Performing paper lions and dragons in Yunxi village is a custom that appeared during the reign of the Yongle Emperor (1403-1424) of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Today, a grand lantern activity is held in the village at the Lantern Festival every year, during which various kinds of Yunxi paper carving masterpieces can be seen.

Lin started learning paper carving from his family when he was about 10 years old.

He explained that in the past, villagers produced a type of paper from bamboo fibers and made pigment with locally sourced materials to create paper carving works, which could be preserved for a long time without suffering mold or discoloration.

Lin has dedicated over 40 years to the Yunxi paper carving craft, drawing inspiration from nature.

Lin Changcong (R) showcases a paper carving work. (Photo/Ke Ning)

With the support of the local government, Lin and other inheritors of Yunxi paper carving have made tremendous efforts to pass on the traditional handicraft over the past years.

They have established a paper carving studio, held paper carving training sessions, and collaborated with local primary and secondary schools to add the craft to their curriculum.

To Lin's delight, an increasing number of tourists have come to Yunxi village to enjoy its stunning natural scenery and the beauty of Yunxi paper carving art since the village was put on a national list of traditional villages in 2019.

"I hope this will be an opportunity to let more people see the value of Yunxi paper carving art and attract more people to inherit this wonderful traditional craft," Lin said.

Photo shows a view of Yunxi village in Dehua county, Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Ke Ning)

