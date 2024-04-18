One more on board? AUKUS nuclear submarine deal to pose greater risk to regional security

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Recent reports suggest that the trilateral AUKUS security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the United States (U.S.) is looking to add new members, with Japan to potentially begin formal negotiations to join.

In 2021, the U.S., the U.K., and Australia announced the establishment of the so-called trilateral security partnership, dubbed "AUKUS" (Australia-U.K.-U.S.), in a bid to deepen strategic security and defense cooperation. They also announced a plan to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

This nuclear submarine cooperation among the three countries involves the transfer of a significant amount of weapons-grade highly enriched uranium from nuclear weapon states to a non-nuclear weapon state, posing a serious risk of nuclear proliferation.

AUKUS is essentially an exclusive "small circle" cobbled together by the countries in question. Japan's potential entry would only exacerbate regional security threats and risks.

The countries involved should discard their Cold War mentality, stop provoking bloc confrontations, and genuinely work to maintain regional peace and stability.

