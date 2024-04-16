One killed, 10 others injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A nine-year-old girl was killed and 10 other people, including three children, were injured in a shooting on the South Side of Chicago Saturday night, local media reported.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. local time (0220 GMT). A nine-year-old girl was shot in the head and died; a one-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and left in critical condition; another nine-year-old boy suffered a graze wound and was in good condition, local police said.

According to the police, the victims were attending a family gathering when the shooting happened.

"This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related," said Chicago Police Area One Deputy Chief Don Jerome.

The police said a witness saw a black sedan drive up during the gathering. Someone inside fired multiple shots before driving off. Other witnesses described two shooters on foot.

