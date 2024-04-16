Italian exhibitors expect to tap into Chinese market via Hainan expo

Xinhua) 08:50, April 16, 2024

This photo taken on April 13, 2024 shows an art work of Italian jewelry brand Russo Cammei at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- At the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce pavilion, Marco Russo, CEO of Italian jewelry brand Russo Cammei, was immersed in receiving customers and negotiating deals.

Hailing from Naples, Italy, Marco represents the fourth generation of a family legacy spanning over a century dedicated to crafting artisanal handmade jewelry. He tries to blend the tradition of cameo artistry with the innovative flair of contemporary designs.

This marks Marco's third voyage to the China International Consumer Products Expo in south China's island province of Hainan. Armed with over 300 pieces of jewelry including some new collections first shown to Chinese consumers, Marco is fueled by a grand ambition -- to further penetrate the vast Chinese market.

"Hainan expo is growing up year by year, and getting more and more customers," he said. "It means that there is a great opportunity for us."

Marco's optimism is buoyed by China's immense consumer base and their penchant for Italian craftsmanship. With an established business partner in Shanghai, he eagerly anticipates fostering deeper collaboration and forging new partnerships.

"Hainan could be a very important platform for the future because it will become an important free trade port," he said, noting that the Chinese government attaches great importance to Hainan and he hopes to expand the market in this province.

Enrico Peruffo, CEO of the Italian jewelry company Fratelli Bovo, talks to a customer at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Huimin)

Enrico Peruffo, CEO of the Italian jewelry company Fratelli Bovo, participating in the Hainan expo for the first time, expressed his positive impression of the event.

"The organization and the layout are good, and the quality of goods is good," he said, emphasizing its significance as a platform for gathering market feedback and gauging the potential of products.

"We have established the Western market like Europe and the United States, and now we are approaching the Chinese market," he said.

The adjacent Italian Pavilion, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), hosted a jewelry exhibition featuring 17 selected Italian brands, drawing considerable attention from visitors.

Massimiliano Tremiterra, trade commissioner of ITA office in southern China's Guangzhou City, said the Hainan expo is a gateway for foreign companies to access the Chinese market.

"Italian products are very strong in some sectors like fashion, jewelry, and food. Hainan is really a place where all these products are requested, so I think Italian companies can find a very nice opportunity here," he said.

The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region.

This year it has the biggest scale ever, attracting a record number of brands with an indoor exhibition area of 128,000 square meters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)