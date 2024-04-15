Shanghai establishes synthetic biology innovation center

Xinhua) 13:17, April 15, 2024

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Synthetic Biology Innovation Center was unveiled Sunday, in a bid to promote innovation and development of this "future industry" of the eastern Chinese metropolis.

The center, jointly initiated by industry service institutions and synthetic biology innovation partners, will cooperate extensively with domestic and foreign scientific research institutions, non-profit organizations and leading enterprises to carry out global work in the field of synthetic biology, according to municipal science and technology commission.

Jin Qinxian, director of the center's strategic development committee, said the center has three goals, namely, gathering talents, innovation empowerment and industrial amplification.

Shanghai attaches great importance to the development of synthetic biology industry. In September 2023, it released an action plan to improve infrastructures, establish new research and development institutions, and strengthen basic and applied researches.

