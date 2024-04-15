Home>>
Prices of most capital goods fall in China
(Xinhua) 08:48, April 15, 2024
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistics authorities registered price decreases from late-March to early-April, official data shows.
Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline and fertilizer, 26 saw price declines, 20 reported heightened prices, and 4 remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Hog prices increased 0.7 percent to 15.3 yuan (about 2.16 U.S. dollars) per kg during this period, the NBS said.
The figures, released every 10 days, are based on the survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. economist says concept of excess capacity "potentially harmful"
- Italian entrepreneurs upbeat about investing in China
- Hypotheses about economic decay simply fake news
- Commentary: Overcapacity, a protectionist rhetoric
- China’s consumer prices up slightly in March, as economists call for more stimulus measures to ramp up demand
- Commentary: Hyping up China's industrial capacity, an ill logic leading nowhere
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.