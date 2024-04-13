Senior CPC official meets co-chair of Board of Trustees of Asia Society

Xinhua) 10:37, April 13, 2024

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with John L. Thornton, co-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society, in Beijing on Friday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that at present, China-U.S. relations are at a critical crossroads, and to continuously stabilize and improve the relationship, the two sides need to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and find a correct way to get along based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Noting that the future of China-U.S. relations is created by the people, Cai expressed the hope that Thornton will continue to exert his influence to enhance exchanges and friendship between the two countries.

Thornton said he is willing to continue contributing to U.S.-China friendship and improving Americans' understanding of China.

