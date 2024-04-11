New foreign-invested firms see robust growth in China

People's Daily Online) 10:48, April 11, 2024

Some 7,160 new foreign-invested firms were set up across China during the first two months of this year, up 34.9 percent year on year, the biggest surge in nearly five years.

From a structural perspective, China's high-tech industry saw the establishment of 1,865 new foreign-invested companies in the first two months, up 32 percent year-on-year.

FDI from France, Spain, and Australia in China showed remarkable growth in the first two months, increasing by 586 percent, 399 percent, and 144.5 percent, respectively.

