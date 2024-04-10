China says Fitch rating outlook downgrade "regrettable"

April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance said Wednesday that it is regrettable to see Fitch Ratings' move to downgrade the country's sovereign credit rating outlook.

Fitch's rating system has failed to effectively reflect the positive effects of China's fiscal policies on boosting economic growth and stabilizing the macro leverage ratio in a forward-looking manner, the ministry said in a statement.

