China specifies steps to improve payment services in tourist attractions

Xinhua) 09:05, April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have specified a slew of measures to further enhance payment convenience in major tourist attractions across the country and cater to diversified payment demand from elderly citizens, foreigners and other tourists.

Domestic and overseas bank cards should be accepted in all three-star and above tourist hotels, 5A-level and 4A-level national tourist attractions, national and provincial tourist resorts, and national tourism and leisure districts, according to a circular jointly issued by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and three other government organs.

Major cultural and tourism attractions should retain ticket booths and ticketing staff to accommodate visitors who prefer cash payment options, the circular said.

It also called for efforts to actively set up foreign currency exchange outlets in venues with a large number of foreign tourists, and enhance mobile payment services and relevant product features.

The coordination between local tourism and cultural heritage authorities and local branches of the PBOC should be strengthened to identify major scenic spots and formulate work plans to jointly optimize payment services in the cultural and tourism sector.

