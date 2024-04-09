North China land port sees increased China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 15:00, April 09, 2024

HOHHOT, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 802 China-Europe freight trains passed through the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the first quarter of 2024, up 7.5 percent year on year, said the local commerce bureau on Tuesday.

Of these 802 trips, 426 were outbound, an increase of 0.5 percent from the same period in the previous year, while the number of inbound trains totaled 376, a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent.

Erenhot Port is an important land port for the export of Chinese goods to Mongolia, Russia and Europe. There are currently 71 China-Europe freight train routes passing through this port, and the total number of China-Europe freight trains handled by the port is in excess of 15,000.

