Trending in China | Eternal white moonlight: Moon white
(People's Daily App) 16:53, April 07, 2024
Dive into the ethereal realm of moon white, a color that captures the tranquil essence of a moonlit night. This video unveils the poetic beauty of moon white. This hue lies between blue and white, reminiscent of the gentle moonlight's reflection on water. From the soothing imagery of ancient verses to the purity of traditional Chinese Hanfu, discover the captivating allure of this color that symbolizes cleanliness, purity, solitude and longing.
(Compiled by Wang Zihui; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
