Commercial unmanned aerial system developed by China ready for maiden flight
This undated file photo shows the unmanned aerial vehicle of the HH-100, a new model of commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) independently developed by China, undergoing a test at Beichuan Yongchang Airport in Beichuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Aviation Industry Corporation of China/Handout via Xinhua)
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- A new model of commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) independently developed by China has entered its maiden flight phase, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
The multifunctional UAS, HH-100, has recently completed its last high-speed automatic taxiing test, said AVIC, the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.
It performed stably during the test, and its automatic taxiing control capabilities were working well, the developer said. It has now entered its maiden flight phase.
HH-100 was independently developed by AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. It has two major parts: the unmanned aerial vehicle and the ground command-and-control station.
The commercial UAS has low costs, high payload and other advantages. It has a designed maximum take-off weight of 2,000 kilograms, a payload capacity of 700 kilograms and a full-weight range of 520 kilometers.
HH-100 can carry out various missions, such as regional logistics, forest and grassland firefighting, fire monitoring, disaster-relief supply delivery, relay communication and artificial precipitation, according to AVIC.
This undated file photo shows the unmanned aerial vehicle of the HH-100, a new model of commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) independently developed by China, undergoing a test at Beichuan Yongchang Airport in Beichuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Aviation Industry Corporation of China/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- 2nd Airbus A320 assembly line project under construction in Tianjin
- Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down as company faces intense safety scrutiny
- Trillion-yuan new industry gears up for ‘takeoff’ as low-altitude economy in China gains momentum
- China's Chongqing launches direct flight route to Milan
- Airlines from China, US on stable path to raise flights after agreement
- SW China begins trial operation of interprovincial low-altitude air route
- SW China's Guiyang resumes direct flights to Kuala Lumpur
- China sees surge in air passenger trips in January
- Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week
- Direct air route links Shenyang in China with Moscow
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.