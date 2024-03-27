China urges hospitals to establish rapid response mechanism for patient complaints
BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's health authorities have issued a circular calling on hospitals to establish a rapid response mechanism for addressing patient complaints, amid efforts to foster amicable interactions between doctors and patients.
According to the circular co-issued by the general office of the National Health Commission, health institutions have been instructed to promptly address the most pressing difficulties and concerns expressed by patients.
The aim is to ensure that patient complaints are handled in a procedure-based manner, with a focus on providing feedback and driving improvements in health services.
The circular highlights the need to establish a three-tiered complaint handling mechanism at various levels within hospitals. This includes the hospital itself, its dedicated complaint management body, and individual hospital departments.
