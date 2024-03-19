Authorities order safe tomb-sweeping activities during Qingming holiday
BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Civil Affairs and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration have jointly issued a circular to regulate tomb-sweeping activities during the upcoming Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4.
Stressing the prioritization of prevention work, the document demanded the establishment and improvement of an emergency safety mechanism and the organization of safety training and emergency response drills, thus advancing the ability to deal with emergencies.
It also underscored fire prevention in forests and grasslands, calling for efforts from local civil affairs, forestry and grassland authorities to ensure services for tomb-sweeping activities.
The document called for promoting low-carbon tomb-sweeping activities such as presenting flowers and planting trees.
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees nearly 24 mln domestic tourist trips on Qingming Festival
- China marks Qingming Festival, eco-friendly tomb sweeping gaining ground
- People enjoy themselves during Qingming festival across China
- Spring arrives with flow of qingtuan sales
- More Chinese take the sting out of inheritance with wills
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.