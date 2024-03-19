Authorities order safe tomb-sweeping activities during Qingming holiday

Xinhua) 13:02, March 19, 2024

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Civil Affairs and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration have jointly issued a circular to regulate tomb-sweeping activities during the upcoming Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4.

Stressing the prioritization of prevention work, the document demanded the establishment and improvement of an emergency safety mechanism and the organization of safety training and emergency response drills, thus advancing the ability to deal with emergencies.

It also underscored fire prevention in forests and grasslands, calling for efforts from local civil affairs, forestry and grassland authorities to ensure services for tomb-sweeping activities.

The document called for promoting low-carbon tomb-sweeping activities such as presenting flowers and planting trees.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)