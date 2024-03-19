MTC, Huawei conduct first official 5G trials in Namibia

Namibia's Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Emma Theofelus speaks during a 5G technology demonstration in Windhoek, Namibia, on March 18, 2024. MTC, Namibia's largest mobile carrier, and Chinese company Huawei Technologies on Monday conducted the country's first 5G technology demonstration in Windhoek. (Photo by Musa C Kaseke/Xinhua)

WINDHOEK, March 18 (Xinhua) -- MTC, Namibia's largest mobile carrier, and Chinese company Huawei Technologies on Monday conducted the country's first 5G technology demonstration in Windhoek, the capital city.

This demonstration came after the government lifted a moratorium on 5G and the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia allocated 5G spectrum to MTC and other telecom players in the country.

Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Emma Theofelus described the event as a milestone for Namibia, emphasizing the importance of adopting the latest technology to drive national development.

"This trial is groundbreaking and historic. It symbolizes Namibia's stride and commitment to putting technology at the center of driving the national development agenda," she said. "We can only achieve that vision if we keep up with the latest technology."

"With 5G, the foundation for providing e-governance, e-commerce, and e-health is cemented with superior and faster connectivity," the minister said.

MTC Managing Director Licky Erastus said: "As a digital enabler, we are proud to have successfully trialed the 5G network connectivity."

Huawei Namibia Managing Director Michael Zhang said Huawei will work closely with MTC to deploy cutting-edge technologies to ensure fast and high-quality 5G deployments.

"We believe 5G will be a significant driver and enabler to our social and digital life and economy," Zhang said.

Huawei has worked with MTC over the years to bring 3G, 4G, and 4.5G technologies to Namibia.

A man tries on a VR headset during a 5G technology demonstration in Windhoek, Namibia, on March 18, 2024. MTC, Namibia's largest mobile carrier, and Chinese company Huawei Technologies on Monday conducted the country's first 5G technology demonstration in Windhoek. (Photo by Musa C Kaseke/Xinhua)

