RCEP youth dialogue on marine economy to be held in Hainan

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:54, March 15, 2024

The 2024 RCEP Youth Dialogue on Regional Cooperation in Marine Economy, themed "Building a Blue Economy Partnership Together", will take place on March 30 in Haikou, Hainan province. This forum will focus on major issues related to the development of the marine economy in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership region, inviting well-known experts, entrepreneurs, and youth representatives for in-depth discussions.

The one-day forum will host representatives from national ministries, related provinces, universities and research institutions, marine-related enterprises, as well as marine government agencies, think tanks, and companies from other countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Australia, and New Zealand. Discussions will focus on topics such as "Building up the Regional Blue Economy's Industrial and Supply Chains," "China-ASEAN Cooperation in Building Marine Ranches," "Development Trends in China-ASEAN Marine Logistics and Port Cooperation," and "Hainan Free Trade Port's Role in Forging China-ASEAN Blue Economy Partnership," actively offering suggestions and advice.

The forum is co-hosted by the China Institute for Reform and Development, China Daily, China Oceanic Development Foundation, the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Indonesia, the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia-Pacific in Malaysia, and organized by the Hainan Institute for Free Trade Port Studies.

