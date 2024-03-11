Researchers develop intelligent DNA nano-device for precision thrombolysis

Xinhua) 09:25, March 11, 2024

This photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows a sample of an intelligent DNA nano-device displayed in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. Researchers from Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications have developed an intelligent DNA nano-device for thrombolytic therapy, which can automatically find blood clots and achieve precise drug delivery.(Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications/Handout via Xinhua)

NANJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Researchers from Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications have developed an intelligent DNA nano-device for thrombolytic therapy, which can automatically find blood clots and achieve precise drug delivery.

The research team used DNA origami technology to integrate DNA nano-sheets with predesigned tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) binding sites and thrombin-responsive DNA fasteners. The fastener is an interlocking DNA triplex structure that acts as a thrombin recognizer, threshold controller and opening switch.

"Thrombolytic drugs are a double-edged sword and can be dangerous if not adopted properly. The drugs may indiscriminately dissolve the fibrin in normal wounds, resulting in abnormal clotting function and, in severe cases, open wounds and bleeding," said Wang Lianhui, a member of the research team.

However, this nano-device can determine whether they are near a blood clot or a wound based on the concentration of thrombin. If the concentration is high, it suggests that the location has a thrombus and the device will then release the drug.

The device can be degraded and metabolized in the human body, the researchers said, adding that it is expected to provide a new solution for the treatment of diseases such as myocardial infarction and stroke.

The study has been published online in the journal Nature Materials.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)