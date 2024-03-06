Australia, ASEAN call for Gaza ceasefire

Xinhua) 16:12, March 06, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of Australia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday following a special summit held in Melbourne.

In a statement issued to mark the end of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, leaders reiterated their shared concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and urged for an immediate and durable ceasefire.

"We condemn attacks against all civilians and civilian infrastructure, leading to further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza including restricted access to food, water, and other basic needs," they said in the Melbourne Declaration.

"We call for rapid, safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all those in need, including through increased capacity at border crossings, including by sea," they said.

