U.S. holds "Super Tuesday" primaries with voters concerned about leading candidates

Xinhua) 08:42, March 06, 2024

A voter casts his ballot during 2024 presidential primaries at a polling station in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties.

Fifteen states, including California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Texas, as well as the U.S. territory of American Samoa, are scheduled to hold primary elections on "Super Tuesday" while Iowa Democrats will release the results of their presidential caucus on the same day.

Both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump aim to secure a series of "Super Tuesday" wins, but neither will be able to collect enough delegates to claim the title of "presumptive nominee."

Tuesday's primaries could also represent the last chance for former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's attempt to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

U.S. media outlets estimate that the earliest date Trump can clinch his party's presidential nomination is March 12 while the earliest Biden can is March 19.

A majority of American adults are concerned about both Biden's and Trump's mental capability to serve effectively as U.S. president, according to findings from a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

More than six in 10 say they are not very or not at all confident in Biden's mental capability to serve effectively as president, while 57 percent say that Trump lacks the memory and acuity for the job, the poll showed.

Four in five American adults think the United States is headed in a wrong direction while one in five think it is going the right way.

A voter casts his ballot during 2024 presidential primaries at a polling station in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A voter fills in his ballot during 2024 presidential primaries at a polling station in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A polling station is seen during 2024 presidential primaries in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Voters fill in ballots during 2024 presidential primaries at a polling station in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A voter casts her ballot during 2024 presidential primaries at a polling station in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A voter casts his ballot at Metro Headquarters of Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua)

Voters cast ballots at a voting center in Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua)

A man leaves a voting center in Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua)

A voter casts her ballot at Metro Headquarters of Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua)

Voters cast ballots at a voting center in Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua)

Voters arrive to cast ballots at Metro Headquarters of Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on March 5, 2024. Polls begin to open in more than a dozen U.S. states on the so-called "Super Tuesday" as part of the 2024 presidential primaries, with voters concerned about the leading candidates of both parties. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)