China's 40-day travel surge concludes

Xinhua) 08:26, March 06, 2024

Passengers prepare to board a train in Nanjing railway station, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 5, 2024. China's 40-day travel surge, also known as "chunyun", concluded on Tuesday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Passengers board a train in Changchun Station, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 5, 2024. China's 40-day travel surge, also known as "chunyun", concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Passengers board a ship in Yantai Port, east China's Shandong Province, March 5, 2024. China's 40-day travel surge, also known as "chunyun", concluded on Tuesday. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

