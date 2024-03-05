Languages

China to launch year-long program to stimulate consumption

(Xinhua) 09:20, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- To improve the consumption environment, China will launch a year-long program to stimulate consumption, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

