China to launch year-long program to stimulate consumption
(Xinhua) 09:20, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- To improve the consumption environment, China will launch a year-long program to stimulate consumption, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
