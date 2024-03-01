China moves to provide convenient payment services for foreigners

Xinhua) 11:02, March 01, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, demanded concerted efforts on Thursday to allow foreigners to make easier payments in the country.

At a conference on optimizing payment services, PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng urged comprehensive and coordinated actions in a bid to achieve concrete results in the near future.

Alipay, one of China's major payment apps by Ant Group, has allowed foreigners in China to pay with their overseas bank cards via the app's international version or use their familiar home e-wallets by scanning Alipay QR codes.

Next, Ant Group will work to resolve difficulties regarding foreign visitors using Alipay to take subways and buses in major Chinese cities.

Meanwhile, Chinese banks are taking measures to expand the acceptance of overseas bank cards and facilitate their use of cash in the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)