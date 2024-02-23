168 tombs unearthed in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 14:46, February 23, 2024

JINAN, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 168 tombs were recently unearthed in Jinan, the capital city of east China's Shandong Province, according to the archaeology institute of Jinan.

The tombs were discovered at a construction site of a metro depot. Among them, Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) tombs have a predominant presence, followed by those from the Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.).

Over 1,000 items or sets of intact or restorable artifacts were unearthed, including pottery jars, ceramic bowls, as well as porcelain jars and basins.

According to the institute, this extensive excavation, which revealed a diverse range of tomb types spanning various historical periods, has enhanced the understanding of burial customs and practices in the region.

The cemetery was divided into multiple groups, with each group characterized by its relative concentration, consistent structure and close orientation, said the institute.

