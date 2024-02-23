Chinese FM calls for SCO's role as "stabilizing anchor" amid turbulence, changes

Xinhua) 08:09, February 23, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that all members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should jointly pursue the organization's sound development and make it a stabilizing anchor amid the changes of the world.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a reception in Beijing in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the SCO Secretariat.

Noting that changes unseen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, Wang pointed out that there is a greater need for carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit and such a cooperation platform as the SCO.

He said that all member states should work together to make the SCO bigger and stronger. China will continue to take the SCO as a diplomatic priority, provide convenience and support for the work of the Secretariat as always, and support Kazakhstan's work during its rotating presidency of the SCO.

China is ready to work with all parties to ensure that this year's Astana Summit will produce fruitful results, open up new prospects for the development of the SCO, and contribute more to lasting peace and common prosperity of the world, Wang said.

Over the past 20 years, the SCO has grown from six member states to a big family of 26 member states, observers and dialogue partners, creating a new cooperation model featuring solidarity and coordination, openness, win-win results, inclusiveness and mutual learning among countries with different social systems and development paths, said Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the SCO.

Zhang said the Secretariat will continue to provide solid support for the SCO's development.

More than 200 people, including diplomatic envoys of SCO countries and representatives of international organizations in China, attended the reception.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)