China's industrial upgrading fuels quality of life improvements

People's Daily Online) 15:10, February 22, 2024

As Chinese consumers increasingly strive for a better quality of life, various industries are embracing new development opportunities amidst ongoing advancements. During this season, reporters from People's Daily Online are touring the nation to capture the optimism radiating from sectors dedicated to enhancing the public's standard of living and their eagerness for further expansion.

Photo of the showy Medinilla flowering plant in bloom. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In 2023, nearly 1.5 million pots of the showy Medinilla flowering plant were available in China, with around 70 percent originating from Tianjin Dongxin Int'l Flower Co., Ltd., located in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Zheng Jianjun, chairman of the company with more than 30 years in the flower industry, recalled how, in his early days, growing flowers was physically demanding, causing many to abandon the industry.

In 2012, Tianjin Dongxin Int'l Flower Co., Ltd., began developing urban agriculture with the establishment of greenhouses. In recent years, the firm's flower cultivation practices have been significantly improved through the integration of digital technology.

"These are the paths that automated guided vehicles follow to transport items. The introduction of this transportation system has reduced labor costs and improved the movement of flowers, fertilizers, and other materials inside the greenhouse," Zheng said.

Photo shows a smart greenhouse for flower cultivation owned by Tianjin Dongxin Int'l Flower Co., Ltd., located in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Technology has not only facilitated automated transport but has also made irrigation more intelligent.

With the automated irrigation system, it's possible to water an area of 450 square meters in only 10 minutes. This system provides quick irrigation and supports the reuse of water and fertilizers, significantly reducing costs.

Zhang Zhenguo, a goose breeder in Xinfa village, Zhulian township, Tangyuan county, Jiamusi city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, represents the township's efforts to drive development through the goose breeding industry.

"This year, I raised 8,000 geese, which are expected to generate over 100,000 yuan ($13,900) in income for me," said Zhang.

Goose breeding has become a pillar industry in Xinfa village, Zhulian township, Tangyuan county, Jiamusi city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Chen Liyan)

In 2018, Jiao Huan, Party chief of Xinfa village, recognized the potential of goose breeding and visited many places to gain insights.

Thanks to the collective efforts of the villagers, they established a specialized goose breeding cooperative in the village. By improving various breeding processes, technicians at the cooperative have managed to maintain a goose survival rate of 90 percent.

Today, Xinfa village boasts an integrated industrial chain that includes hatching, breeding, sales and slaughtering. In 2023, 500,000 geese were hatched in the village. Local breeders have the potential to earn an annual income of more than 200,000 yuan.

Photo shows a goose down processing facility in Tangyuan county, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Zhang Wenjing)

Destination weddings, where ceremonies are held at tourist spots, have become a popular trend in travel.

A wedding ceremony takes place beside Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Canhui)

Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province, southwest China, is favored as a romantic destination, according to Zhao Canhui, head of the Association for Destination Wedding Ceremonies under the Tourism Association in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture. Zhao also runs a venue that doubles as a wedding venue and a bed-and-breakfast hotel.

"Destination weddings started to emerge in around 2019, with just over 200 wedding ceremonies being held annually at the beginning. The number has kept increasing over the past years," Zhao stated. In 2023, Dali was the chosen location for over 4,000 couples' wedding ceremonies, with at least 90 percent coming from outside the province, he added.

Dali offers more than 30 types of wedding ceremonies. The area boasts over 100 businesses dedicated to destination weddings and related services, contributing to a total output value of more than 200 million yuan.

